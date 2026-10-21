DEWA signs three agreements with global partners during WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), witnessed the signing of three agreements between DEWA and leading global entities during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026).

In the presence of Al Tayer, the agreements were signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and concluded through Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

Al Tayer said: “We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships with leading global organisations and leveraging the latest technologies, solutions and global best practices. This enables us to enhance the efficiency, resilience and future-readiness of our critical infrastructure, while keeping pace with rapid advancements in cyber security, digital transformation, automation, artificial intelligence and the management of assets and data.

The agreements signed by DEWA will help advance our capabilities in the proactive management of assets and risks, foster knowledge exchange and build technical expertise. This, in turn, supports the security, reliability and continuity of our operations while ensuring DEWA remains well-prepared to meet the demands of Dubai’s rapid growth and its future requirements.”

The agreement signed with Huawei covers the provision of its hardware and software products and solutions, as well as support and value-added services, to meet DEWA’s needs across information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, networks, data centres, digital substations and cyber security. It also includes support for existing technology assets, including routers, communications equipment, servers, switches and associated software, as well as technical support and maintenance, training, workshops, knowledge transfer and collaboration on testing emerging technologies and solutions.

David Dai, Managing Director of Huawei Gulf ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, said: “DEWA has been a valued strategic partner of Huawei for many years. We are proud to deepen our collaboration and support DEWA in building more intelligent, resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. By leveraging Huawei’s global ICT expertise and innovative digital solutions, we aim to strengthen the resilience and reliability of DEWA’s power transmission infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and support business continuity. We remain committed to supporting DEWA’s digital transformation and contributing to Dubai’s sustainable development.”

The agreement with Nozomi Networks aims to enhance collaboration between both organisations in technology and sustainable digital solutions. The agreement provides a unified framework for managing cybersecurity solution licences

through the Nozomi Vantage platform, enabling centralised licence management and streamlined renewal processes. The platform also provides centralised visibility across assets and risks, supported by AI-driven analytics. The agreement covers threat intelligence, smart polling, training and knowledge transfer, supporting DEWA’s cyber readiness and operational efficiency.

Bachir Moussa, Regional Vice President for the EMEA South region at Nozomi Networks, said: “This enterprise licence agreement represents an important milestone in our partnership with DEWA, built over more than eight years of close collaboration. It establishes a long-term framework that enables DEWA to continue advancing its OT cybersecurity posture while leveraging the latest innovation and advanced AI-driven capabilities to strengthen visibility, cyber risk management and operational resilience. We are proud to deepen our strategic partnership with DEWA and continue supporting its vision for secure, resilient and future-ready critical infrastructure.”

The agreement with Syskey Softlabs covers the provision of specialised solutions for OT system log management, asset performance monitoring, network monitoring and risk management, alongside a unified platform for managing and monitoring OT applications and assets. It also includes support and maintenance services, security updates, training, workshops, technical consultancy and knowledge transfer, as well as early access to new features and updates and the implementation of proof-of-value trials.

Rajendran Chellamuthu, Vice President of Sales, Business Development and Strategy at SyskeyOT, said: “We are honoured to continue our association with DEWA, an organisation recognised for its commitment to operational excellence, innovation and the security of critical infrastructure.

This engagement reinforces our shared focus on strengthening OT asset visibility, proactively identifying cyber risks and vulnerabilities, and enhancing the resilience of mission-critical operational environments. At SyskeyOT, we believe that effective OT cyber security begins with comprehensive asset intelligence and continuous risk awareness. We remain committed to delivering reliable, purpose-built solutions that help critical infrastructure operators improve security, maintain operational continuity and confidently advance their digital transformation journeys.”