Mubadala Bio, Marcyrl Group sign strategic partnership to localize women’s health, fertility and respiratory therapies in UAE

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio has signed a strategic partnership with Marcyrl Pharmaceutical Industries (Marcyrl Group) to localize a broad portfolio of women’s health, fertility and respiratory products in the UAE. Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, and Dr. George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Marcyrl Group, signed the agreement at the Future Health Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will bring a portfolio of women's health and fertility medicines to the UAE, supporting women across key stages of reproductive health, from fertility and pregnancy through to childbirth, alongside treatments for common gynecological and hormonal conditions. The respiratory portfolio will address a range of acute and chronic respiratory conditions and includes metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulization solutions and nasal sprays. Together, the two portfolios will be localized and distributed in the UAE, with further products expected to be added over time.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said: " Localizing pharmaceutical products is central to building a resilient life sciences ecosystem in the UAE. Women's health is a priority therapy area for Mubadala Bio and our partnership with Marcyrl, which also includes respiratory medicines, allows us to localize a comprehensive portfolio of products and expand access to important treatments across the UAE."

Dr. George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Marcyrl Group said: “This partnership marks an important step in expanding access to essential medicines in the UAE and across the GCC. By combining Marcyrl Group’s manufacturing expertise in women’s health, fertility and respiratory care with Mubadala Bio’s regional platform, we will advance localization, strengthen healthcare resilience and improve patient access to quality treatments.”

The agreement supports Mubadala Bio’s broader efforts to strengthen local pharmaceutical capabilities, expand access to priority therapies, and contribute to an integrated life sciences ecosystem in the UAE.