Mediclinic Middle East, Commure collaborate to advance AI-enabled clinical care in UAE

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mediclinic Middle East and Commure marked their collaboration during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, highlighting their work to advance the use of Ambient Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical care, with a shared focus on using technology to support clinicians and create a more patient-centred healthcare experience.

As healthcare evolves towards more connected, intelligent and patient-centred models of care, Mediclinic Middle East is focused on adopting technologies that strengthen clinical practice and enhance the patient experience. The collaboration with Commure is exploring how Ambient AI can reduce the administrative burden associated with clinical documentation, enabling clinicians to focus more fully on their patients while supporting more efficient clinical workflows.

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “The future of healthcare will be increasingly enabled by technology, but it must remain centred on people. For us, innovation is not about introducing technology for its own sake; it is about using it in ways that make care better for our patients and support our clinical teams. Ambient AI has the potential to reduce the administrative burden on doctors and allow them to be more present with their patients. That balance between innovation and human connection is fundamental to how we see the future of care”.

The collaboration builds on an existing project involving 60+ doctors at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, where Commure Ambient AI is being introduced to support clinical documentation. Ambient AI turns relevant information from clinician-patient conversations into structured clinical notes for the doctor to review and reconcile, reducing the need for manual documentation during consultations and giving doctors more time to focus on their patients.

The solution is also being tailored to the UAE healthcare environment, including Arabic-language performance, as Mediclinic Middle East and Commure continue to evaluate how Ambient AI can be effectively applied within clinical practice.

"Mediclinic Middle East is showing what Ambient AI looks like when it is fully integrated: better care for patients, less documentation for clinicians, and consistent clinical quality across every note, in English, Arabic, or any other language. We’re proud to be part of raising the standard of care in the region,” said Tanay Tandon, Co-founder and CEO of Commure.

The collaboration with Commure reflects Mediclinic Middle East’s broader approach to healthcare innovation: using technology to support clinical expertise, improve healthcare experiences and develop more connected and patient-centred models of care.