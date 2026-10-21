World Energy Day: Abu Dhabi continues to develop sustainable, resilient energy system capable of keeping pace with rapid global transformations

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The capital, Abu Dhabi, continues its efforts to develop a sustainable and resilient energy system capable of keeping pace with rapid global transformations, meeting growing electricity demand, enhancing resource-use efficiency, and accelerating the transition to clean energy sources. These efforts support economic growth and ensure a sustainable energy supply for future generations, coinciding with World Energy Day, observed annually on October 22.

Commenting on the observnce, Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, said: “World Energy Day comes at an important moment for the global energy sector. Energy has always powered economic and social progress, but the demands placed on our systems are changing rapidly.

''Industrial growth, electrification, artificial intelligence and increasingly digital economies are creating new patterns of demand, while the transition towards cleaner sources is reshaping how energy is produced, stored and managed.''

For Abu Dhabi, he stated, preparing for this future means looking at the energy system as a whole. Our ambition for 60% of electricity production to come from clean sources by 2035 reflects the scale and direction of this transformation. We are advancing a more diversified energy mix, strengthening infrastructure and system flexibility, improving efficiency, and harnessing data and artificial intelligence to make better use of our resources while maintaining the reliability and affordability that underpin economic growth.

''Our long-term ambition is to build an energy system capable of supporting opportunities that are still emerging today, matched by investment in human capital and the development of national capabilities equipped to lead and manage an increasingly sophisticated energy sector. Strong partnerships will also be essential to bring together expertise, technology and knowledge, while building the capabilities we need for the future.

This responsibility, he added, extends to how we use our resources today, ensuring that progress is achieved in a way that preserves their value and strengthens the opportunities available to future generations. The choices we make now will determine how effectively energy continues to enable Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, resilience and prosperity in the decades ahead.”

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: "The value of energy is ultimately realised through the economy and society it enables. Reliable and affordable energy allows businesses to invest, industries to expand, communities to prosper and new technologies to become part of everyday life. World Energy Day provides an opportunity to recognise the importance of managing this essential resource efficiently and ensuring that its benefits continue to support sustainable development.

As the sector evolves, he noted, effective regulation has an important role in ensuring that progress delivers lasting value. With more than AED 300 billion in planned investment across Abu Dhabi’s water and power infrastructure through 2035, clear and predictable frameworks are essential to giving investors and operators the confidence to commit capital, deploy technology and plan for the long term.

''Our regulatory approach is therefore focused on encouraging efficiency and innovation while protecting consumer interests and maintaining the reliability and affordability of essential services, and strengthening the resilience and flexibility of the system so that it can adapt to changing demand and evolving conditions while continuing to perform reliably under all circumstances.''

''Our focus is on outcomes: reliable services, efficient use of resources, appropriate costs and a regulatory environment that rewards performance and continuous improvement. By providing clear and predictable frameworks, we can give investors and operators the confidence to innovate and invest while ensuring that the wider benefits of the energy transition are reflected in the quality, efficiency and resilience of the services delivered to society,'' he added.