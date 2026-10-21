EU: Fuel prices up by 31.4% in September 2026

BRUSSELS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In September 2026, the price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU increased by 31.4% compared with September 2025. This followed the year-on-year increases of 16.9% in July and 23.8% in August, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

September annual increases were higher than those in July and August 2026 in 26 EU countries. In September 2026, compared with September 2025, 3 EU countries recorded price increases higher than 40%, namely Bulgaria (+42.2%), Estonia (+40.6%) and Lithuania (+40.2%). Another 12 EU countries registered increases higher than 30%, ranging from +37.5% in Czechia and +30.3% in Portugal. The lowest price increase was recorded in Hungary (+6.9%), followed at a distance by Ireland (+17.7%) and Sweden (+19.9%).

On a monthly basis, in September 2026, EU consumers saw diesel prices increase by 5.9% and petrol by 6.7%, compared with the previous month. In August 2026, diesel prices increased by 8.3%, and petrol by 3.3% relative to July 2026.

Between August and September 2026, diesel prices increased in 26 EU countries. The highest increases were registered in Sweden (+12.8%), Latvia (+10.3%) and Poland (+9.7%). The lowest increases were in Spain (+2.4%), Croatia (+2.5%) and Romania (+3.0%).

When it comes to petrol prices, 26 countries also recorded increases in prices between August and September 2026. The largest increases were in Sweden (+13.8%), Poland (+9.7%) and Estonia (+9.5%), while the smallest were in Cyprus (+3.8%), Romania (+4.2%) and Slovenia (+4.6%).