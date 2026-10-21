ENOC, Dubai Municipality partner to advance used cooking oil recovery, support Dubai’s circular economy

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, witnessed the signing of an agreement between ENOC Group and Dubai Municipality to explore opportunities for collaboration in alternative and cleaner fuels, with a focus on collecting used cooking oil and converting it into biodiesel.

The partnership aims to support Dubai’s circular economy by linking the responsible recovery of used cooking oil with local biodiesel production and enhancing resource efficiency across the emirate.

Under the partnership, ENOC and Dubai Municipality will explore the development of a system for collecting used cooking oil from restaurants, businesses and households across Dubai for conversion into biodiesel at ENOC’s Jebel Ali plant. Dubai Municipality’s coordination and oversight will support the recovery of used cooking oil and help prevent improper disposal, while ENOC will contribute its expertise in fuel production and supply.

The agreement was signed by Ali Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Managing Director of Commercial and Retail at ENOC Group, and Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency, Dubai Municipality, during ENOC’s participation at WETEX 2026.

The collaboration supports Dubai’s efforts to strengthen sustainable waste management and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy. By turning used cooking oil into a resource for local fuel production, the partnership aims to retain value within the economy and encourage more sustainable consumption and disposal practices, in line with the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031.

Ali Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Managing Director of Commercial and Retail, at ENOC Group, said: "Meeting the UAE’s future energy needs requires us to expand access to cleaner fuels and make better use of the resources already available to us. Turning waste into fuel can help address both priorities, strengthening local production capabilities while supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

By combining Dubai Municipality’s waste management expertise with ENOC’s fuel production capabilities, we aim to create a practical link between the recovery of used cooking oil and the supply of alternative fuels. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing energy solutions that support Dubai’s sustainability priorities and the UAE’s long-term economic and environmental ambitions."

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Our partnership with ENOC represents an important step in strengthening integrated waste management and advancing circular economy practices by transforming waste into valuable resources. Through this collaboration, we aim to maximise resource recovery, reduce waste and support the long-term sustainability of the energy sector.”

He added: “Converting used cooking oil into lower-carbon biofuel demonstrates how innovative solutions can support the development of sustainable energy alternatives while reducing the environmental impact of waste. This initiative contributes to Dubai’s clean energy transition and our broader efforts to establish a more efficient and sustainable resource management system that protects the environment, enhances quality of life and advances the circular economy.”

The proposed collection system would create a direct link between used cooking oil recovery across Dubai and ENOC’s biodiesel production capabilities in Jebel Ali, providing a local pathway for converting waste into a useful energy resource.

ENOC introduced Biodiesel5 to the UAE market in 2017 and has since expanded its biodiesel offering to support customers across transport, logistics and construction. The Group has also invested in local biodiesel production capabilities in Jebel Ali to support the wider adoption of alternative fuels.

ENOC’s participation at WETEX 2026 showcases solutions that support cleaner transport and more sustainable energy use, including a biodiesel delivery truck and a COBUS hydrogen bus. The Group’s presence also provides a platform to engage with government entities, industry partners and customers on opportunities to expand the adoption of alternative fuels and support the UAE’s energy and sustainability ambitions.



