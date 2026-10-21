Arab Parliament for the Child launches Youth Council

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child has announced the formation of its Youth Council for its first term, covering 2026 to 2028, under the slogan “With young people’s vision, we shape the future”.

Established under the umbrella of the Federal Youth Foundation, the initiative reflects a commitment to empowering young people, involving them in institutional development, and providing opportunities for them to contribute innovative ideas and initiatives that support the Parliament’s mission, advance Arab children’s issues, and promote a culture of dialogue, participation and future-building.

The formation of the council is part of broader efforts to expand youth participation in institutions and to harness young people’s potential and creativity to develop programmes and initiatives. It also aims to strengthen intergenerational communication and foster an institutional environment that encourages innovation, teamwork and responsibility, in line with the Federal Youth Foundation’s objectives to support youth councils, enhance institutional performance and involve young people in decision-making.

The newly formed Arab Parliament for the Child Youth Council is chaired by Majid Ali Al Marzouqi, with Marwa Mohammed Al Suwaidi serving as vice-chair. Its members are Abdullah Mansour Al Yassi, Abdullah Kidi Al Mazrouei, Sheikha Rashid Al Braimi, Saif Ahmed Al Hammadi and Saeed Omar Al Marri.

Together, the council will provide a platform for collaboration and the exchange of ideas and expertise, and will contribute to the development of targeted initiatives aligned with the Parliament’s objectives and future aspirations.

Building leadership and innovation

The council is a valuable addition to the Arab Parliament’s institutional framework for the Child, providing a structured space for young people to express their views and help develop initiatives and programmes for Arab children. It will also strengthen their involvement in planning, innovation and community engagement, while equipping them with practical experience in institutional work, leadership, and the management of initiatives and projects.

The council also aims to strengthen communication between young professionals and members of the Arab Parliament for the Child, enabling them to exchange experiences and expertise and to serve as inspiring role models for Arab children. It will encourage children to develop dialogue, critical thinking, teamwork and initiative, while reinforcing the importance of positive participation in their communities.

This approach reflects the belief that investing in the capabilities of children and young people is fundamental to building aware generations, equipped to contribute to development and progress.

The launch highlights the alignment between the Arab Parliament for the Child’s mission to prepare future generations and the UAE’s leading national efforts to empower young people and create opportunities for them to contribute to institutional development and community initiatives. This approach aims to make better use of young people’s expertise and to broaden participation in achieving developmental, educational and humanitarian goals.

The council’s formation is particularly significant given the standing of the Arab Parliament for the Child, headquartered in Sharjah and operating under the umbrella of the League of Arab States. It receives the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This support reflects His Highness’s vision of investing in people and future generations, empowering Arab children to express their views, discuss issues affecting them, and familiarise themselves with parliamentary practices and the values of participation and dialogue.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said the formation of the Youth Council marked an important step in the ongoing development of the Parliament’s institutional work. It reflected a commitment to harnessing young people’s energy and capabilities to introduce fresh ideas and innovative initiatives that enrich the Parliament’s programmes and strengthen its educational and community impact.

He noted that the council would serve as an effective bridge between young people’s aspirations and the Parliament’s mission to empower Arab children and prepare them for the future.

“The launch of the Arab Parliament for the Child Youth Council in its first term reflects our belief in the importance of providing young people with genuine opportunities to participate, innovate and take responsibility, while drawing on their perspectives to inform institutional work,” Al Barout said.

“We see this council as a platform for generating ideas and turning them into initiatives and projects that support the Parliament’s objectives and provide Arab children with positive role models in leadership, initiative-taking and collaboration.”

Al Barout added that cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation would create further opportunities to draw on the UAE’s pioneering experience in establishing and empowering youth councils. He highlighted how this experience had helped develop leadership skills and engage young people in shaping institutional priorities.

He stressed the importance of applying this expertise to build a youth-led initiative that supports the Arab Parliament for the Child’s mission and to open up broader opportunities for initiatives that combine innovation with social responsibility.

Al Barout also expressed his appreciation to the Federal Youth Foundation for its support for youth councils. He congratulated the council’s chair, vice-chair and all members on the formation of its first term, urging them to work as a unified team, develop practical initiatives that reflect their abilities and ambitions, and make a tangible contribution to the Arab Parliament for the Child’s ongoing work.