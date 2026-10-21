Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends group wedding of 120 grooms from State Security Department

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a group wedding, organised by the State Security Department at Erth Abu Dhabi, for 120 grooms who are also entity staff.

H.H. congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life, emphasising the role of the family as the cornerstone of a balanced and cohesive society.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the department’s efforts to ensure the social welfare and family stability of personnel who are committed to protecting the nation and safeguarding its resources.

The event, which coincided with the Golden Jubilee of the State Security Department, was attended by several senior officials, family members, and well-wishers.