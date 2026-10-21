Burjeel Holdings, etisalat join hands to enhance healthcare access for employees, families across UAE

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with etisalat to enhance access to high-quality medical services and specialized healthcare for etisalat's employees and their families across the UAE.

The MoU was signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 by Omran Al Khoori, President – Business Development and Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People & Culture Officer at etisalat, in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The collaboration aims to improve healthcare accessibility and convenience for employees and their families by connecting them with Burjeel Holdings' extensive network of hospitals and medical centers throughout the UAE. It also establishes a framework for preventive health initiatives, personalized healthcare assistance, and employee well-being programs.

“Access to quality healthcare is an important part of supporting the well-being of employees and their families. Through this collaboration, we aim to make it easier for etisalat employees to access our network of specialists and healthcare facilities, while strengthening the support available throughout their care journey. Our focus extends beyond treatment to preventive health, early detection, and personalized assistance that can make a meaningful difference to long-term health and quality of life,” said Omran Al Khoori.

“The health and well-being of our employees and their families remain a top priority, reflecting our enduring commitment to their well-being in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family and beyond. This collaboration with Burjeel Holdings will help facilitate access to specialized healthcare services while encouraging a more proactive approach to preventive care. By combining convenient access with dedicated support and health awareness initiatives, we aim to create a more comprehensive healthcare experience for our people and their families,” said Ali Al Mansoori.

Under the agreement, eligible members will have access to medical services, supported by priority appointment scheduling and dedicated round-the-clock assistance through a centralized helpline. A designated point of contact will further facilitate coordination and help beneficiaries navigate healthcare services.

The MoU also provides preferential benefits on eligible medical services and home care services not covered by health insurance. Additional services include medication delivery and dedicated assistance for senior management.

A key focus of the collaboration will be preventive healthcare and early detection. The organizations will promote awareness of the Integrated Family Health Assessment System’s (IFHAS) comprehensive periodic screening initiative, which focuses on identifying chronic diseases at an early stage and supporting prevention.

The agreement also envisages virtual and in-person health awareness sessions on physical and mental well-being, along with opportunities for joint community health campaigns and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Through the collaboration, both organisations aim to promote timely access to medical services, encourage preventive healthcare practices, and contribute to healthier workplaces and communities across the UAE.