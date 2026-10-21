Ministry of Family promotes employment for People of Determination, highlights innovative empowerment and inclusion solutions at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family showcased its efforts and initiatives to empower People of Determination during its participation in the 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo 2026, which concluded today, Wednesday, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Ministry presented an integrated portfolio of innovative programmes and interactive experiences aimed at supporting greater independence and accessibility for People of Determination, expanding opportunities for their participation in the labour market and community life.

The programmes on display focused on employment, vocational rehabilitation, skills development, awareness, and smart solutions for the early detection of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The initiatives drew strong interest and widespread engagement from People of Determination, their families, and diverse community members.

As part of its efforts to expand employment opportunities for People of Determination, the Ministry conducted job interviews at its pavilion to review candidates’ academic qualifications, professional experience and skills, and assess their alignment with the requirements of available positions.

The initiative led to the recruitment of several candidates, with their appointments announced and employment contracts signed. The move underscores the Ministry’s approach to bridging vocational rehabilitation and employment while facilitating the integration of People of Determination into the labour market, enabling them to achieve greater professional independence and play an active role in national development.

Under the theme "Integrating Communities, Enabling Lives", the Ministry presented a diverse range of interactive experiences that attracted considerable visitor interest. The activities enabled visitors to learn about early detection solutions for autism spectrum disorder and gain insights into communication methods for engaging with people with hearing impairments, while highlighting the artistic and productive skills of People of Determination.

The programme also included vocational rehabilitation initiatives and simulated recruitment experiences designed to familiarise participants with recruitment process and workplace readiness.

The “Silent Challenge” provided an interactive experience that simulated communication barriers faced by people with hearing impairments. Participants were introduced to the sign language alphabet and its practical application in daily interactions, helping them better understand accessible communication methods. The initiative aimed to promote awareness of accessible communication methods and support the development of a more inclusive society that better understands the needs of people with hearing disabilities.

The Ministry of Family also organised hands-on workshops led by students from rehabilitation centres. During these workshops, participants produced acrylic items and painted artworks featuring designs created by People of Determination, which were transformed into magnetic keepsakes. By guiding participants and interacting with them, students demonstrated their artistic and productive capabilities, highlighting how rehabilitation programmes help develop practical skills and foster creativity.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, the Ministry’s participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 underscored its commitment to delivering an engaging, interactive platform that raises public awareness of its initiatives and programmes and showcases efforts to enhance services for People of Determination.

She noted that the range of interactive experiences showcased at the exhibition demonstrated the integrated approach adopted by the Ministry, spanning early detection and awareness, skills development, vocational rehabilitation, and the expansion of employment opportunities for People of Determination.

“The strong engagement at the Ministry’s pavilion provided an opportunity to connect directly with visitors and showcase the skills, creative talents, and productive capabilities of People of Determination. Participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026 also offered a platform to present practical examples of the Ministry’s initiatives and highlight the importance of coordinated efforts in developing programmes and services that respond to the needs of People of Determination and support their participation in all areas of life,” Hessa Tahlak added.

In collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS), the Ministry of Family presented an AI-powered pilot application currently under study, development, and testing. Designed to support preliminary screening and detect potential indicators of autism spectrum disorder in children aged 18 to 24 months, the application is intended to deliver an initial assessment within two to three minutes.

Specialists from Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital provided demonstrations of how the application works and explained its preliminary screening results. They addressed attendees’ enquiries about how the tool can help identify cases that may require specialist assessment. These engagements highlighted the importance of early detection and timely intervention, while emphasising the need to direct children and their families to services suited to their individual needs.

In the field of vocational rehabilitation, the “Virtual Elevator” experience demonstrated a step-by-step approach to supporting People of Determination, beginning with skills identification and capability assessment, followed by training, practical application and production, and ultimately fostering greater independence. The experience underscored the value of designing tailored career pathways that reflect each individual’s strengths, abilities, and potential.

In cooperation with ImInclusive, the Ministry of Family introduced a simulated recruitment experience featuring a practical or virtual task, a short job interview, and the drafting of a candidate profile summary. The exercise demonstrated how practical competencies can be evaluated against the requirements of available roles and highlighted the importance of providing appropriate adjustments to enable People of Determination to access employment opportunities that match their skills and capabilities.