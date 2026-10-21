Fujairah CP attends closing ceremony of 3rd West Asia Archery Championship

FUJAIRAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the role of the sports sector in supporting the emirate’s vision, advancing the foundations of its comprehensive and sustainable growth, and strengthening its presence on the regional and international sports map.

This came as H.H. attended the closing ceremony of the third edition of the West Asia Archery Championship, hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah at the Fujairah Sports and Cultural Club from October 17 to 21. The championship was organised by the UAE Archery Federation under the supervision of the West Asia Archery Federation, with the participation of 72 male and female archers from six countries.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club, was also in attendance.

H.H. noted the continued attention and commitment of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to supporting the sports sector, developing its capabilities, and enhancing its presence at various sporting events in line with the emirate’s ongoing comprehensive development.

H.H. commended the efforts of the organising committee in ensuring the championship’s success, noting that Fujairah’s hosting of regional and international sporting championships and events reflects the emirate’s readiness, advanced organizational capabilities, and standing on the global sports map. These achievements further strengthen Fujairah’s position as a destination for hosting major sporting events.

He watched part of the competitions on the championship’s final day, which featured recurve and compound archery events across the under-18, under-21, and over-21 categories for both men and women. He also presented awards to the winners of the top places in the individual categories.