Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, at H.H.’s office in Dubai. The meeting was held during the Singaporean Prime Minister’s official visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed welcomed the Prime Minister of Singapore, highlighting the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building strategic partnerships based on constructive cooperation, while exploring opportunities arising from changes in the global economy to support sustainable development, investment and trade.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Discussions during the meeting explored opportunities to expand cooperation in key sectors, including financial services, logistics, technology and the digital economy.

The meeting highlighted the strengths of Dubai and Singapore as global centres for trade, finance and business, as well as their shared focus on innovation, investment and developing future-oriented industries. These strengths enhance their roles in connecting markets, facilitating trade and capital flows, and creating opportunities for greater economic cooperation. Both sides also discussed ways to draw on their respective expertise and capabilities to strengthen economic ties and expand cooperation between government institutions and business communities.

The UAE and Singapore enjoy longstanding ties that have grown steadily over the years. The establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2019 marked an important milestone in bilateral relations, providing a broader framework for cooperation across key sectors and creating new opportunities to advance their shared economic and development goals.

The meeting was also attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; and Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, in addition to the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Singapore.