Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi counterpart discuss fraternal ties, regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Fuad Hussein, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments, the current situation in the Middle East and efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, during a phone call.

The two top diplomats also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest relating to the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further develop bilateral cooperation for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples.