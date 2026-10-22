BEEAH, EKTIFA collaborate on waste management, circular economy

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH and the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to enhance sustainable operational waste management and promote responsible practices in waste collection, sorting, transportation and management.

The partnership aims to improve resource efficiency and promote environmentally responsible practices across Sharjah's agricultural and livestock production sector.

The agreement was signed at BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah by Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, CEO of EKTIFA, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Fahad Ali Shehail, CEO – Sustainability at BEEAH, and Sultan Alowais, Chief Financial Officer at EKTIFA, alongside senior representatives from both entities.

Dr. Eng. Al Tunaiji said the agreement represents a key milestone in EKTIFA's efforts to develop a more integrated and sustainable agricultural and livestock production system, supporting Sharjah's efforts and national objectives to enhance sustainable food security.

He added that cooperation with BEEAH would help establish a responsible approach to managing operational waste and reinforce compliance with environmental standards, contributing to waste reduction, the protection of natural resources and their sustainability for future generations.

Shehail emphasised the importance of the partnership, which brings together advanced production systems and BEEAH's expertise in sustainable waste management.

He stated, “Guided by robust frameworks and governance standards, we will integrate sustainable waste management practices within Sharjah’s agricultural and livestock industry, including strengthening collection, sorting, and transportation. This partnership reflects our ongoing efforts to support the emirate’s wider circularity objectives while underscoring the critical role of waste management in advancing resource security.”

Under the agreement, EKTIFA will organise waste collection at designated sites and provide the agreed quantities according to operational schedules. Its facility management teams will also carry out initial waste sorting in accordance with applicable local regulations. BEEAH, in turn, will transport waste from approved collection points at EKTIFA's projects in Mleiha according to an agreed schedule, ensuring full compliance with professional, environmental and health standards.

As part of the agreement, BEEAH will take measures to prevent waste leakage and minimise odours or pollutants during collection and transportation. Waste containers will also be cleaned and disinfected regularly using environmentally approved products, in line with health, safety, and hygiene requirements.