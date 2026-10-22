Arab housing executive bureau discusses reconstruction, urban sustainability

CAIRO, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction held its 91st meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the housing sector and strengthen Arab cooperation in housing, reconstruction and sustainable urban development.

The meeting discussed the rehabilitation of cities affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Arab countries, support for reconstruction efforts and enhancing cities' resilience to disaster risks.

Participants also addressed the exchange of Arab expertise and experiences in social housing, the development of informal settlements and the implementation of Arab building codes.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen Arab and international cooperation in housing and urban development, follow up on the implementation of the Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development, and prepare for the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction, scheduled for December. It also discussed the Council's work programme for 2026 and 2027.