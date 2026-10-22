National Guard Commander discusses security cooperation at FIEP summit

BUENOS AIRES, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Staff Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, held a series of bilateral meetings with commanders and senior officials from member countries of the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP), on the sidelines of the organisation's summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The meetings included Major General Metin Düz, Head of Public Order at the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command; Claudio Miguel Brilloni, National Director of the Argentine National Gendarmerie; Brigadier General Dumitru Scurtu, Commander General of the General Inspectorate of Carabinieri of the Republic of Moldova; Major General Abderrahmane Lotfi, Deputy Commander of the Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie; and Lieutenant General Salvatore Luongo, Commander General of the Italian Carabinieri.

The meetings explored ways to strengthen cooperation and partnerships between the UAE National Guard and its counterparts in friendly countries.

They also reviewed opportunities to enhance cooperation in security, operational and training fields, exchange expertise and successful experiences, and share professional best practices to improve readiness, efficiency and the ability to address evolving security challenges.

Major General Staff Al Ameri affirmed that strengthening partnerships with international security and military institutions aligns with the UAE leadership's vision and the country's established approach to consolidating security and stability and developing cooperation with friendly nations.

He noted that the UAE National Guard's accession to FIEP as a full member represents a strategic step that opens broader avenues for cooperation with counterpart forces and creates new opportunities for exchanging knowledge and expertise and developing institutional and operational capabilities, enhancing the National Guard's efficiency and readiness to fulfil its national duties.

He reaffirmed the National Guard's commitment to building effective and sustainable international partnerships based on mutual interests and the exchange of expertise and experiences, contributing to the development of security systems and strengthening collective capabilities to address contemporary security challenges.