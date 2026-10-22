World Energy Day highlights Dubai’s global vision to enhance energy security, sustainability

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The world marks World Energy Day on 22nd October every year, highlighting the importance of energy security, sustainability and the responsible use of natural resources. The occasion stems from an initiative launched in Dubai in 2012 and endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, alongside the United Nations, the Arab League and the African Union Commission.

World Energy Day raises awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources, promoting energy and water sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and encouraging the use of renewable and clean energy sources, while fostering international cooperation to develop more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy systems.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, “Thanks to the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE has consolidated its position as a global leader in climate action and clean energy.

"World Energy Day embodies the UAE’s vision of balancing the requirements of economic development with environmental protection. It reflects the nation’s pioneering approach to transforming ambitions and strategies into landmark projects and tangible results that support energy security and sustainability, enhance quality of life and accelerate the transition towards a green and sustainable economy."

He added that the day carries special significance as it originated from an initiative launched in Dubai in 2012. Endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and adopted by 54 countries, with the participation of representatives from the United Nations, the Arab League and the African Union, it reinforces awareness of the importance of providing safe and sustainable energy for all.

Al Tayer added, “At DEWA, we continue to develop an integrated clean energy ecosystem built on innovation, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, smart grids and energy storage solutions, enhancing the readiness of our infrastructure to meet future demands. Through our landmark projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, we contribute to strengthening energy security and building a low-carbon economy, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and the green economy.

"The solar park’s current production capacity stands at 4,660MW and is expected to exceed 8,000MW by 2030, surpassing the original target of 5,000MW. Clean energy will account for more than 36 percent of Dubai’s total energy mix by 2030, helping to avoid more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s electricity production capacity from clean sources by 2050."

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, “World Energy Day serves as an important milestone to renew our commitment to accelerating joint action in addressing the transformations of the energy sector, while leveraging the opportunities presented by technological advancements and innovation. Launched from Dubai, this global initiative has played a pivotal role in fostering international dialogue on the future of energy and the importance of integrating efforts and expertise to develop adaptive solutions that support long-term sustainable development.

"The next phase requires expanding cooperation among all parties, exchanging knowledge and expertise, alongside accelerating the transition from ideas and initiatives into impactful, tangible implementations and projects. In this context, Dubai continues to foster an environment that nurtures innovation and partnerships, bolstering its ability to shape the future of energy and supporting global efforts to build economies that are more adaptive and resilient in resources use.”

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), said, “World Energy Day, an initiative launched in Dubai, reflects the UAE’s leading role in fostering global dialogue on the future of energy, energy efficiency and the sustainable use of resources. Enhancing energy efficiency has become both an economic and an environmental imperative, particularly amid rapid urban growth and rising demand for resources. At Empower, we believe that district cooling plays a pivotal role in this transformation, as it can reduce electricity consumption for space cooling by up to 50 percent compared with conventional air conditioning systems.

"We continue to invest in advanced technologies, enhance operational efficiency, and optimise resource utilisation, thereby helping to reduce emissions and support sustainable urban development. We are also committed to driving innovation in the district cooling sector in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for energy efficiency and sustainability.”

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), said, “World Energy Day reaffirms that planning our energy future is central to shaping our long-term development. Guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE has established a forward-looking approach that balances the needs of economic growth with the conservation of resources. This approach places infrastructure development and efficiency at the heart of efforts to ensure secure and sustainable energy supplies over the long term.

"At EtihadWE, we provide essential services that underpin daily life and business activity. This responsibility guides our work to develop power and water systems that keep pace with urban, industrial and commercial expansion across the Northern Emirates and anticipate future needs. We are committed to improving our networks and their reliability while increasing operational efficiency and making the best use of resources. These efforts support the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and strengthen our ability to meet growing demand efficiently and sustainably.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, “As Masdar marks 20 years of clean energy leadership, World Energy Day is an opportunity to recognise the vision of the UAE’s leadership in making clean energy a driver of national prosperity and global progress. Guided by this vision, we are proud to bring our nation’s ambition, expertise and spirit of partnership to the world, helping countries strengthen energy security, build resilience and power sustainable economic growth.

"As we work towards our goal of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, we are combining renewable power with advanced energy storage to deliver reliable clean electricity at scale. Our international growth goes hand in hand with creating lasting value in the UAE, supporting local suppliers, developing national expertise and contributing to economic diversification. Building on two decades of progress, we will continue to forge partnerships and advance innovation that deliver lasting benefits for the UAE and the communities we serve worldwide.”

World Energy Day underscores the pivotal role of the UAE and Dubai in driving the global dialogue on the future of energy and translating sustainability objectives into actionable and scalable policies, investments and projects that support sustainable economic development and preserve natural resources for future generations.