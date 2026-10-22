Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Sri Lankan Consulate discuss strengthening investment partnerships

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, met with Alexi Gunasekera, Consul-General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation and improve investment relations between the business communities in Ras Al Khaimah and Sri Lanka, and encourage companies to increase information sharing on investment opportunities.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber in the presence of Mohamed Al Sabab, Deputy Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Subashini Silva, Deputy Consul-General. The Consul-General proposed the possibility of coordinating with the Colombo Port City Economic Commission to organise an investment forum and invited Ras Al Khaimah Chamber to attend Sri Lanka Expo 2027.

Al Nuaimi said the Chamber was keen to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka's business community, explore investment opportunities across various sectors and promote the investment advantages offered by both markets.

He noted that relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka open up opportunities for the business community in Ras Al Khaimah to explore promising future options in Sri Lanka.

The Consul-General expressed his pleasure with the meeting, which discussed mechanisms for fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two sides.