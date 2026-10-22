‘Enhancing Dubai Government Employee Experience’ project launched

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the “Enhancing Dubai Government Employee Experience” project during an introductory session held at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, bringing together 53 participants representing 47 entities across Dubai.

The project aims to establish a collaborative approach that empowers government entities to actively implement employee experience initiatives and enhance the overall quality of the work environment.

The project is built around five key pillars: physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, social wellbeing, financial wellbeing, and work-life balance.

These pillars form a comprehensive employee wellbeing framework, reflecting the Department’s commitment to addressing employees’ needs throughout the different stages of their professional journeys.

The event featured two introductory sessions attended by representatives of participating entities. Ahmed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Human Resources Information Department at DGHR, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting that the project represents a practical step towards improving government work environments.

He emphasised the important role of entity representatives, who are best positioned to understand their colleagues’ perspectives and identify the challenges they face in the workplace.

He encouraged representatives to leverage their experience and feedback to develop solutions that respond to employees’ actual needs, while promoting greater participation in the Dubai Government Employee Wellbeing Index and financial literacy initiatives during the upcoming phase.

He further stressed that the project's success depends on effective collaboration among participating entities and the ability to translate employee engagement and dialogue into tangible improvements in their workplace experience.

Iman Saleh bin Khatam, Executive Director of the Policies and Programmes Sector at the DGHR, affirmed that enhancing the Dubai Government employee experience is a strategic priority aimed at strengthening the readiness of the government human resources ecosystem.

This approach is rooted in the importance of empowering employees and improving their professional experience, ultimately contributing to greater institutional efficiency and higher-quality government services.

She stated, “Building an outstanding government work environment goes beyond developing policies and systems. It requires a deeper understanding of employees’ needs and aspirations, alongside a comprehensive framework that supports their wellbeing and inspires them to contribute and innovate. Through the ‘Enhancing Dubai Government Employee Experience’ project, we aim to establish an institutional approach that places employees at the heart of development, linking the quality of their workplace experience with the efficiency and sustainability of government performance.”

The event provided an overview of the strategic vision and overall framework of the project, including an introduction to the Dubai Government Employee Wellbeing Index.

The index is designed to measure employee wellbeing levels and identify areas for improvement, helping guide initiatives based on data and actual employee needs.

The sessions also highlighted the Financial Wellbeing Initiative, its launch plan, and approaches to encouraging employee participation. Discussions further addressed the responsibilities of entity representatives in supporting the adoption of new initiatives, the upcoming phases of project implementation, and its associated targets.

Both sessions featured interactive discussions that enabled participants to exchange perspectives and raise questions, strengthening their readiness to fulfil their responsibilities and coordinate with relevant teams within their respective entities.