Dubai–Uzbekistan Business Seminar discusses strengthening trade, investment partnerships

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers hosted the Dubai–Uzbekistan Business Seminar at its headquarters, welcoming a high-level delegation led by Jurabek Rakhimov, Governor of Khorezm region in the Republic of Uzbekistan, to explore trade and investment opportunities and strengthen business partnerships between Dubai and Khorezm.

The event was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Umid Shadiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE. The seminar attracted 180 attendees, including 35 government representatives and business leaders from Khorezm.

Participants explored ways to expand economic cooperation, with a particular focus on opportunities between Dubai and the Uzbek region.

Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration across key sectors including tourism, real estate, technology, trade, logistics, manufacturing, education, and retail. The seminar also provided a platform for direct engagement and the exchange of insights into the business environments in Dubai, Khorezm, and Uzbekistan. Participants explored areas of cooperation aligned with their business ambitions and plans for growth and expansion.

Lootah said Dubai Chambers is committed to strengthening ties between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan and creating new trade and investment opportunities.

"The growing economic relationship between our markets offers significant potential for productive partnerships. We are committed to expanding cooperation with Khorezm and enabling businesses to explore promising opportunities and transform them into sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships," he added.

Lootah added, “Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and extensive network of international trade relationships provide a strong foundation for Uzbek companies seeking to access new markets and expand their global presence. We remain focused on strengthening business connections, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and helping the business community in Khorezm capitalise on the opportunities Dubai offers for growth and expansion.”

The seminar programme featured presentations highlighting opportunities for economic synergies between Dubai and Uzbekistan, together with the trade and investment advantages offered by both markets. Participants also engaged in networking sessions to explore potential partnerships across the targeted sectors.

Trade figures reflect the continued expansion of bilateral economic ties. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan increased from AED1.7 billion in 2021 to AED10.3 billion in 2025, representing growth of more than 505 percent.

In addition, 75 new Uzbek companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first half of 2026.