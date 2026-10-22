Arab League calls for equipping youth to address digital media challenges

CAIRO, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab League has called for equipping young people with the skills to navigate digital media challenges, verify news and information, and use technology and social media responsibly amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement marking Global Media and Information Literacy Week, to be observed from 24th to 31st October, the Arab League emphasised the importance of cooperation between media and educational institutions to develop Arab media and enhance professionalism and credibility.

The statement noted that the Council of Arab Information Ministers adopted an Arab Strategy for Media and Information Literacy in November 2025, aimed at keeping pace with digital transformations and building an informed society capable of addressing the challenges of the modern media environment.