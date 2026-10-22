Ajman Crown Prince receives Moldovan Ambassador

AJMAN, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, at the Government Entities Building at the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Ambassador and his accompanying delegation, and discussed ways to strengthen relations with Moldova across various fields. The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of matters of mutual interest.

The Moldovan Ambassador thanked the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He commended the UAE’s regional and global standing, the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries, and the development renaissance taking place in the Emirate of Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department, and a number of senior officials.