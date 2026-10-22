Team Abu Dhabi claims five podium finishes at Mussanah Race Week in Oman

MUSCAT, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, secured five top-three finishes across four classes at the 15th edition of Mussanah Race Week, organised by Oman Sail at Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

The event attracted more than 100 sailors from seven countries.

Abdulrahman Al Bahri topped the male standings in the ILCA 4 class, ahead of Oman’s Hood Saad Al Nofli. Team Abu Dhabi also secured first and second places in the male standings in ILCA 6 with Simeon Hristov and Mohammed Abdulkarim Al Hammadi, ahead of Bahrain’s Waleed Tawfik in third.

In the Optimist class, Theyab Al Mehairi finished third, while Hamza Al Ali secured third place in ILCA 7, three points behind Oman’s Al Mutasem Humood Al Farsi and Bahrain’s Dawood Abdullah, who finished first and second, respectively.

The results followed 12 races in each class, underlining Team Abu Dhabi’s competitive presence across Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7, with the team topping the male standings in two classes.

The team fielded 15 sailors as part of its efforts to achieve strong results and strengthen its presence in international competitions, building on the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy’s participation in sailing championships.

This year’s edition brought together sailors from the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia and India. It was held alongside the third Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, which featured competition in Optimist, ILCA 4 and ILCA 6.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, said, “These results reflect the academy’s efforts to prepare a new generation of sailors. We continue to support our talented athletes through training and participation in championships, enabling them to compete for titles and fly the UAE flag on the international stage.”