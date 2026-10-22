Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses oath of three judicial authority members

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the swearing-in of three members of the judicial authority in the Emirate of Sharjah at his office.

The oath was taken by Judge Saeed Khalfan Rashid Al Shaali, Judge Ali Rashid Obaid bin Hadeh Al Suwaidi, and Judge Dr. Suhail Ali Saeed Khalaf Al Naqbi.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the judges, highlighting the importance of the work of all members of the judicial and justice authorities in supporting community stability by upholding the principles of justice and integrity, safeguarding rights and reinforcing the rule of law.

He also highlighted the significant progress made in supporting the judicial and justice system in Sharjah through the use of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and ongoing communication through forums and meetings. These efforts contribute to creating an integrated working environment that enables members of the judicial and justice authorities to perform their duties and achieve the desired objectives.

The judges expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation for the great confidence placed in them, affirming their commitment to carrying out their duties within the judicial system with honesty and integrity to uphold justice and the law in society.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Counsellor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Judicial Council; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department; Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of the Court of Cassation; Counsellor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Sharjah; Dr. Salama Rashid Salem Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department; Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbooh Al Naqbi, Head of the Courts of Appeal; Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul Al Salami, Head of the Courts of First Instance; and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council.