Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation host cultural panel

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), hosted a panel discussion on the role of arts and culture in strengthening national identity, enhancing the UAE’s global presence and bringing people closer together.

Held as part of the "Riwaq Al Fikr" programme, the discussion, titled "A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement", was followed by the unveiling of an exhibition drawn from ADMAF’s art collection. Featuring selected works by Narjes Noureddine, Michael Rice, Layla Juma, Salama Nasib, Patricia Millns and Hazem Harb, the exhibition will remain at the Academy for a full year.

The panel brought together Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival; and Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The session explored the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening national identity, raising the UAE's global profile and bringing people closer together.

Alkhamis-Kanoo said, “Cultural diplomacy embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to building bridges of dialogue and understanding between nations. Culture is a powerful form of soft power that transcends borders, creates opportunities for cooperation and lasting partnerships, and keeps the doors to dialogue and hope open, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

She added, “We believe that Emirati artists are ambassadors for their nation on the world stage, and that their authentic artistic expression reflects our cultural identity and strengthens the UAE’s international presence. Through Abu Dhabi Festival and ADMAF’s initiatives, we continue to invest in young talent, empowering them to reach leading international platforms and fostering long-term cultural partnerships. The true impact of culture is measured not only by the number of events held or audiences reached, but by the mutual trust it inspires, the enduring friendships it nurtures and the opportunities it creates for generations to come.”

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, highlighted the close links between art, culture and diplomacy.

He added, “Understanding and engaging with different cultures is an essential part of diplomatic practice. Our collaboration with ADMAF enriches our students’ experience, enabling them to explore the role of arts and culture in engaging with the world and expressing the UAE’s identity and values. Hosting this exhibition also offers an opportunity to integrate the arts into the Academy’s learning environment and deepen future diplomats’ understanding of how creativity can open spaces for dialogue and build trust and understanding between nations.”