Creators HQ, Spotify conclude ‘Spotify School of Podcasting’

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first hub for influencers in the UAE and the Middle East, operating under the umbrella of Visioneers, the UAE’s largest content management and development platform, organised the Spotify School of Podcasting bootcamp in collaboration with Spotify, the global music and podcast streaming platform offering millions of songs and podcast episodes from around the world.

The first intensive training bootcamp of its kind aimed to empower talented content creators and aspiring storytellers with the skills and tools needed to launch meaningful and successful podcasts, develop them, grow their following, attract wider audiences and monetise their content.

Bootcamp participants took part in interactive workshops and discussions with industry experts, specialists and executives, as well as hands-on podcast production experiences that enabled them to transform their ideas into podcast content.

The journey began with developing a podcast concept and creating a visual identity for the content, followed by learning storytelling, interviewing and production skills, and culminated in developing strategies for continued growth, monetisation and audience engagement.

Over four days, bootcamp participants embarked on a comprehensive journey into the world of podcasting, combining theoretical knowledge, practical application and direct engagement with industry experts and content creators. Day one focused on “Podcast Foundations – Build Your Podcast Concept,” while day two was dedicated to “Creating Great Podcast Content.”

Day three focused on “Production & Growth,” introducing participants to professional production techniques, Spotify for Creators tools for editing and publishing, and strategies for growing a podcast audience from the very first episode.

The bootcamp concluded on day four with sessions dedicated to monetisation and exploring the future of podcasting.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said that “the launch of the Spotify School of Podcasting in collaboration with Spotify represents another step towards supporting talent and content creators in the region and equipping them with the knowledge and expertise needed to transform their ideas into scalable projects.”

She said, “Through the Spotify School of Podcasting, we are committed to providing participating content creators with a comprehensive experience in creating successful podcasts, combining theoretical learning, practical application and effective engagement with leading experts, specialists and creative podcast creators. This will enable them to establish their own spaces in the world of content creation, launch their programmes professionally and benefit from the tremendous opportunities offered by the content creation industry.”

She added, “We look forward to this experience helping prepare a new generation of podcasters capable of creating meaningful podcast content that enriches Arabic content and reaches listeners across the region.”

Mshari Alonaizy, Podcast Manager at Spotify for MENAT+, said, “Podcasting in the UAE has moved well beyond an emerging format, with audiences growing and more creators recognising the opportunity to tell stories that are distinctly their own. The next phase of that growth will depend on giving creators the practical knowledge, skills and tools they need to build sustainable shows and audiences.”

He added, “Through our collaboration with Creators HQ, we want to make that knowledge more accessible with the Spotify School of Podcasting, bringing together hands-on training, industry expertise and Spotify’s creator tools to help participants take an idea from concept to content, find their audience and continue to grow.”

He continued, “As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a hub for the region’s creator economy, we’re proud to contribute to an ecosystem where more local voices can develop their craft and reach audiences across MENA and beyond.”

The Spotify School of Podcasting reflects Spotify and Creators HQ’s commitment to supporting the next generation of creative content creators and storytellers, helping them develop their ideas, build large audiences and transform their passion for audio content creation into viable, scalable and sustainable programmes and projects.

The academy also provides selected participants with the opportunity to present their podcast concepts. Those behind the selected projects receive mentoring and guidance opportunities, support for recording episodes at Creators HQ studios, promotional opportunities for selected podcast episodes, and the possibility of obtaining Creators HQ membership, in addition to a certificate endorsed by Creators HQ and Spotify.