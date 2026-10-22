DCT Abu Dhabi partners with International Padel Federation to host Hexagon World Series 2027 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the Hexagon World Series padel tournament in October 2027, bringing the professional team padel circuit to the emirate for the first time.

The event will be organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with the International Padel Federation (FIP), and will gather some of the world’s leading padel players for elite competition.

The Abu Dhabi tournament will serve as the season finale of the inaugural international Hexagon World Series, which will be governed by FIP, and will feature four events across three continents. The 2027 calendar will begin in Madrid, Spain (21st-24th January 2027), before travelling to North America (March), and Scandinavia (June), with Abu Dhabi hosting the final event in October.

Evolving from Hexagon Cup, which has held three successful editions in Madrid since 2024, Hexagon World Series introduces an international team-based competition featuring eight mixed-gender teams. The competition brings together leading male and female padel players, with teams backed by prominent figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

The most recent edition of Hexagon Cup attracted more than 37,000 spectators in Madrid in 2026, reflecting the growing appeal of its distinctive team format.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Hosting the Hexagon World Series in Abu Dhabi in 2027 reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional world-class sporting experiences to the emirate while encouraging participation across our communities. As one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, padel continues to bring people together across generations and backgrounds, and we are pleased to welcome some of the sport’s leading athletes to the emirate.

"Through events of this calibre, we create opportunities for residents and visitors alike to engage with sport, pursue active lifestyles and connect with the global sporting community. The tournament further strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for major international sporting events while supporting the continued growth of sport and wellbeing across the emirate.”

Enrique Buenaventura, founder of Hexagon Cup and co-founder of Hexagon World Series, said, “Abu Dhabi represents an important addition to the Hexagon World Series and a key destination in our first international season. The emirate has strong sporting infrastructure and a track record in creating experiences that connect people through sport. We are delighted to bring the series to Abu Dhabi and to work with the DCT Abu Dhabi to help showcase padel to new audiences while creating an exceptional experience for existing players and fans.”

In Abu Dhabi, indoor and outdoor padel facilities, coaching programmes and competitions provide opportunities for players of different ages and abilities. These opportunities help aspiring players develop their skills while encouraging active lifestyles and community wellbeing across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Hexagon World Series in 2027 will offer residents, fans and players access to an elite sporting event, support emerging talent, and connect local players with the international padel community.

The event will also highlight Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for major sporting events, while supporting the emirate’s ambitions to grow its sports tourism offering, inspire community participation and attract international audiences.