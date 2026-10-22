Burjeel Holdings, Proximie collaborate to develop AI-powered operating rooms

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- AiMed Solutions, an intelligent healthcare development and operating platform of Burjeel Holdings, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Proximie to jointly develop advanced AI-powered solutions for surgical care.

Signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the MoU establishes a four-stage co-development programme aimed at developing intelligent operating rooms, improving surgical efficiency and strengthening clinical decision-making.

The collaboration builds on the ongoing implementation of Proximie’s surgical intelligence platform across 10 operating rooms at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi. This forms the foundation for Burjeel’s ONE OR initiative, encompassing 45 functional requirements to be advanced through a four-stage co-development roadmap.

The first stage will put real-time surgical intelligence in the hands of everyone running the surgical day. On shared screens and their phones, teams will see how each room is performing and where time is being gained or lost, get alerts when the next step is due, and access AI-supported clinical documentation, improving coordination among medical teams.

The second stage will improve productivity through agentic AI, workflow monitoring, surgical safety checklists and bed management.

The third stage will extend surgical intelligence to endoscopy, cardiac catheterisation laboratories and interventional radiology, while improving patient journey coordination and family communication. The fourth stage will focus on surgical instrument tracking and advanced clinical, operational and financial performance indicators.

The collaboration will combine AiMed Solutions’ expertise in healthcare system development, clinical workflow transformation and AI integration with Proximie’s surgical intelligence technology and engineering capabilities.

Drawing on experience from the deployment of over two dozen AI applications across clinical care and operations within the wider healthcare ecosystem, AiMed Solutions will work alongside Proximie and Burjeel’s clinical teams to co-develop intelligent solutions that improve operating room efficiency, strengthen clinical decision-making and enable more connected surgical workflows.

Deployed in more than 700 operating rooms, Proximie’s AI-powered platform combines real-time surgical data from ambient sensors, medical devices and electronic medical records, giving teams the full picture of the operating room as the day unfolds.

Its AI models understand what is happening in each room, anticipate potential delays and recommend next steps throughout the perioperative journey. The platform draws on computer vision, electronic medical record connectivity, real-time surgical intelligence and multi-site functionality to support the development of advanced surgical solutions and position Burjeel as a regional reference for intelligent operating rooms.

Safeer Ahamed, Group Head of Shared Services at Burjeel Holdings, said, “By bringing clinical expertise directly into the development process, we want to create intelligent solutions that are practical, scalable, and capable of setting new standards for surgical care.”

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and CEO of Proximie, said, “The best surgical care depends on every team knowing what is happening in the operating room and what needs to happen next. Proximie’s surgical intelligence platform gives them that, predicting how the day will run and recommending the right next step.”

She added that the collaboration aimed to develop smarter, more efficient operating rooms and improve patient experience and the quality of surgical care.