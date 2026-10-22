FANR integrates vehicle inspection system with UAE Federal Traffic and Licensing System

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has successfully completed the integration of its Radioactive Vehicle Inspection System with the UAE Federal Traffic and Licensing System, marking a major milestone in digital transformation and regulatory efficiency.

The integration reduces the vehicle licensing and renewal process for vehicles transporting radioactive materials from five working days to 15 minutes, significantly enhancing service delivery while strengthening regulatory compliance.

This achievement supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme and reinforces FANR’s commitment to advancing digital government integration while ensuring the highest standards of radiation safety and security.

The project establishes a fully automated digital link between FANR’s E-Licensing System and the Ministry of Interior’s Federal General Department for Vehicle and Driver Licensing, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The integration standardises the process of licensing vehicles used to transport radioactive materials across the UAE in full compliance with FANR Regulations. It ensures that no vehicle used for radioactive material transport can be registered or renewed without prior regulatory inspection and approval, allowing only compliant vehicles to operate nationwide.

The system automatically verifies inspection approvals, removing the need for manual checks and significantly reducing processing time.

It also improves data accuracy, strengthens compliance, enables 24/7 digital approval, and enhances information sharing between entities, resulting in a faster, simpler, and more reliable vehicle licensing process for the transport of radioactive materials.

This transformation enhances the full regulatory lifecycle for radioactive transport vehicles, from inspection through registration and renewal, while strengthening oversight of radioactive source safety and security in the transport sector. It supports national objectives for safe hazardous material transport and digital government integration, demonstrating how regulatory innovation can improve both safety, security oversight and operational efficiency.