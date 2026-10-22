M42 launches AI-powered Ossi platform at Future Health Summit

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, announced the launch of Ossi, its next-generation multi-agent AI Clinical Platform, during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit.

The platform is designed to reduce administrative burden, give clinicians more time to focus on patients and enhance the quality of data-driven and evidence-based healthcare.

Built on Microsoft Azure’s secure cloud and AI infrastructure, Ossi is designed to create a seamless balance between clinical precision and human connection by reducing the burden of clinical documentation and enhancing the use of health data and evidence-based clinical guidelines at the point of care through secure ambient intelligence.

Ossi has been activated across seven M42 healthcare facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, including Amana UAE, Amana Bahrain, Healthpoint, HealthPlus, Mubadala Health Dubai, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The name Ossi, inspired by the ossicle bone in the human ear, symbolises the platform’s ability to listen with precision and capture clinician information effortlessly.

Ossi supports clinicians by amplifying the clinical context with previous medical data and evidence-based clinical guidelines, while ensuring alignment with the required standards of patient information security and data privacy.

Ossi transforms the clinical experience by enabling clinicians to focus on their patients and their care, thereby enabling meaningful clinician-patient engagement without the distractions of documentation. This benefits both patients and clinicians.

Built on M42’s proprietary architecture and powered by Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, Ossi will launch with four agents, the first in an expanding suite of capabilities designed to support clinicians across their workflows.

The Ambient Scribe Agent transcribes clinical conversations and prepares draft documentation for clinician review, while the Health Record Agent retrieves and summarises relevant information from electronic medical records (EMRs), helping clinicians review patient context.

The Clinical Q&A Agent helps clinicians access relevant clinical information and prepare patient-friendly educational content, while the Coding Agent suggests medical codes based on clinical documentation for review by the appropriate teams.

The platform is LLM model-agnostic, multilingual and seamlessly integrates with existing electronic medical record systems via Health Level Seven (HL7) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards or custom APIs.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “With Ossi, we are not just introducing new technology; we are introducing a new way of practising medicine. This is a defining moment in our journey to transform global healthcare.”

He added, “At M42, we believe the future of care lies in intelligent systems that anticipate needs, remove friction, and elevate the human experience. By embedding advanced AI into the heart of clinical workflows, we’re improving documentation, while enabling a shift toward truly predictive, personalised, and proactive care that puts the clinician and patient experience at the centre.”

Kareem Shahin, CEO, Digital Health Solutions Platform and Group Chief Digital Officer, M42, said, “Ossi represents a leap forward in clinical transformation. By integrating LLMs in a secure and compliant manner with speech recognition and natural language processing, we’re creating a seamless interface between clinicians and data.”

He added, “The platform’s ability to auto-generate structured notes, adapt to multilingual inputs, and synchronise with EMRs in real time represents a scalable solution to one of the industry’s most complex workflow challenges.”

Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader, VP Healthcare, Pharma and Life Sciences at Microsoft, said, “Ossi represents an important milestone in our ongoing collaboration with M42. Microsoft Azure provides a trusted foundation for Ossi to streamline clinicians’ workflow and enhance patient care.”

She added, “Microsoft is committed to empowering the healthcare industry with secure, scalable, and innovative cloud solutions. We are proud to empower M42 as they enable a new way of delivering care and reduce administrative burden.”

In collaboration with Microsoft, M42 has ensured Ossi meets the world’s most stringent health data security and privacy standards. It supports enterprise-level compliance with regional data governance regulations, including those in the UAE.