DMCC announces former World Bank official as headline speaker for Dubai Precious Metals Conference

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC, the leading international business district driving global trade through Dubai, has confirmed Isabelle Strauss-Kahn, former senior official at the World Bank and Banque de France, as a keynote speaker for the 14th Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), taking place on 16th-17th November 2026 at Uptown Dubai.

The Ministry of Foreign Trade will serve as Strategic Partner for the conference, with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, delivering the opening keynote on the changing global trade landscape and the UAE’s role in connecting international markets.

Held under the theme “Reshaping Global Precious Metals Markets,” the conference will bring together policymakers, central bankers, bullion market leaders, investors and senior stakeholders to discuss the forces reshaping global precious metals markets – including geopolitical tensions, changing trade flows, central bank reserve strategies and new financial technologies.

Strauss-Kahn brings more than two decades of experience in central banking, sovereign reserve management and international financial markets. She previously led the World Bank Treasury's Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership, advising central banks and sovereign wealth funds worldwide, and served as Director of Market Operations at Banque de France, where she oversaw gold and foreign exchange reserves and monetary policy operations.

She currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “Isabelle Strauss-Kahn experience across central banking, sovereign reserve management, and international financial markets will bring valuable insight to our discussions at a time when gold's place in the global financial system is being fundamentally reassessed.

Geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade corridors, and sustained central bank demand are reshaping precious metals markets, he added.

Strauss-Kahn said, “Gold continues to play a key role in the international monetary system, particularly as central banks reassess reserve strategies in response to geopolitical uncertainty and shifting economic conditions. In particular, the evolution of global bullion markets raises important questions around liquidity, transparency, market infrastructure and the relationship between physical and financial markets.”

Other confirmed speakers include David Tait, Chief Executive Officer of the World Gold Council; Louis Maréchal, Senior Advisor at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Michael Lawrence, Chief Executive of Asia House; and Essa Alfalasi, Chairman of Emirates Minting Factory.

The conference will open with a dedicated mining workshop on 16th November, followed by the main programme on 17th November that will cover gold’s evolving role in the international financial system, the emergence of new trade corridors, digital ownership, financing, provenance infrastructure and traceability.