Joe Hart joins City Football Schools training session in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart joined a City Football Schools (CFS) coaching session at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, taking part in goalkeeping drills and sharing tips with young players.

Hart, who spent 12 years at Manchester City, visited the academy as it celebrates its 15th anniversary in the UAE.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit the UAE several times and have fond memories of City’s training camps in Abu Dhabi, so it was brilliant to be back," he said.

Hart praised the academy's coaching methods and said training with Manchester City's approach from an early age gave young players opportunities to develop their skills while enjoying the game.

Hart, who retired from professional football in 2024 and now works as a pundit, said, “It was also great to visit the Manchester City Stores and share a moment with fans in the region. It was amazing to see the passion they have for the club.”