World Green Economy Organisation signs MoUs with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Arab Towns Organisation

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Arab Towns Organisation (ATO) during the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2026.

Al Tayer and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, signed a MoU aimed at establishing a practical framework for cooperation in the green economy, sustainability, and future readiness.

Under the MoU, the two parties will develop and deliver specialised executive and professional training programmes, workshops, and short courses for representatives of the public and private sectors. Areas of cooperation also include promoting applied research, policy dialogue, knowledge exchange, and organising conferences, roundtables, and joint innovation initiatives.

Al Tayer said the MoU embodies the shared keenness to enhance cooperation in the fields of green economy, sustainability and future readiness with a leading diplomatic academy.

He said the partnership will strengthen cooperation through executive training, professional development, research, policy dialogue and knowledge exchange on sustainability and the green economy. It will also support joint conferences, workshops and innovation initiatives, while enabling the Academy to join WGEO platforms and participate in its programmes and activities.

Al Dhaheri said, “The transition to a green economy is a key priority that calls for stronger international cooperation and closer alignment between environmental ambitions and economic development. In this context, we welcome the signing of this MoU, which will create opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration in research, training and joint initiatives."

The MoU, which has a duration of three years and is automatically renewable, allows the Academy to join the membership of WGEO platforms and participate in its programmes and activities.

This partnership is expected to strengthen WGEO’s training and knowledge network through cooperation with a leading diplomatic academy, thereby contributing to thought leadership at the regional and international levels.

Al Tayer and Badr Wael Badr Al-Ojail Al-Askar, Secretary-General of the Arab Towns Organisation, signed an MoU to establish a general framework for cooperation in sustainable urban development, green economy, and addressing climate change challenges.

The MoU focuses on enhancing cooperation in capacity building, exchange of knowledge and best practices, and organising joint workshops, seminars, and conferences, in addition to supporting Arab cities in adopting green economy and carbon-neutral solutions.

Through this partnership with the Arab Towns Organisation, which has more than 650 Arab cities and municipalities as members, WGEO will work to enable these cities to adopt sustainability and carbon-neutral solutions and to develop high-quality projects in the areas of climate change, biodiversity, smart cities, and energy efficiency, to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Areas of cooperation include facilitating the accession of the Arab Towns Organisation as a non-founding member of WGEO and facilitating the participation of member cities in the “Global Green Economy Alliance” through WGEO’s “Cities Platform.”

These partnerships affirm WGEO’s leading role in linking finance with sustainable solutions, building capacities, and enhancing international and regional partnerships during the World Green Economy Summit.