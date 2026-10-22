Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

BRUSSELS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Strong demand for electrified cars helped Europe's new-car market grow in September, ​offsetting another sharp decline in petrol ‌and diesel vehicle sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed on Thursday.

New-car registrations, a ​proxy for sales, rose 10.2 percent year-on-year ​to 1.36 million vehicles across the European ⁠Union, Britain and the European Free Trade ​Association, ACEA said.

Demand for electrified vehicles remained ​strong across major European markets, supported by purchase incentives and a broader model lineup.

Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and ​hybrid car registrations jumped 59.9 percent, 24 percent and ​5.3 percent, respectively, and together accounted for 76.2 percent of all ‌new ⁠vehicles.

Petrol and diesel registrations fell 20.6 percent and 28.2 percent.

Chinese automakers continued to gain ground, with Chery and BYD nearly tripling and doubling ​sales, respectively, ​while Geely ⁠and SAIC reported increases of more than 33 percent and 23 percent. The four ​Chinese carmakers' combined market share rose ​to ⁠14.6 percent from 9.6 percent a year earlier.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault declined between 2.9 percent and ⁠0.7 percent, ​while Stellantis gained 4.5 percent; the ​three automakers' combined market share fell to 43.7 percent from ​48.4 percent.