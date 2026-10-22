Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre welcomes over 650 participants to ‘One Ocean Run: Mission Dugong’

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre welcomed over 650 participants to the second edition of its “One Ocean Run: Mission Dugong”, bringing the community together for a morning of fitness and marine conservation awareness. The event highlighted the importance of protecting the UAE's vital seagrass meadows, which provide essential food and habitat for dugongs.

One Ocean Run: Mission Dugong brought together everyone from families and first-time runners to seasoned athletes to take on 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km distances. The routes took participants through SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s immersive realms, offering a unique opportunity to experience the marine life theme park’s different habitats along the way.

AED30 from every Mission Dugong ticket sold will contribute to seagrass research led by the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre, helping to advance scientific understanding of these critical marine habitats and inform their long-term protection. The research forms part of wider conservation efforts supported through the Impact Fund by Miral, which drives social and environmental impact across Abu Dhabi.

Beyond the finish line, runners and their families enjoyed a lively morning of entertainment, featuring a DJ, character appearances, photo opportunities and prize giveaways. Dedicated educational pop-ups offered guests an opportunity to learn more about marine life and the importance of protecting the natural habitats on which it depends.