M42, Re:Cognition Health expand access to specialist brain, memory health services in UAE

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s Mubadala Health Dubai (MHD) and Tawam Molecular Imaging Centre (TMIC) have partnered with UK-based Re:Cognition Health to expand access to specialised memory and brain health services across the UAE. The first phase has launched at MHD in Dubai, with services at TMIC in Al Ain to follow.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS), the agreement marks Re:Cognition Health’s first clinical presence in the region. It brings the organisation’s expertise in memory, cognitive, neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental conditions into M42’s multidisciplinary clinical and imaging network, creating a coordinated route from initial assessment to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care.

Re:Cognition Health will contribute clinical expertise in memory and brain health, advanced diagnostic approaches, neurodevelopmental assessment and treatment pathways for Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.

For eligible patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, treatments may include disease-modifying therapies, subject to clinical assessment, applicable regulatory requirements and established eligibility criteria. Patients receiving these treatments will benefit from specialist oversight and appropriate safety monitoring throughout their care journey.

The collaboration will also introduce neurodevelopmental services in phases, beginning with telemedicine consultations in Dubai. Drawing on Re Health’s established expertise, these services will support the assessment and management of conditions including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism, broadening access to specialist brain and mind health services.

The service will initially focus on memory concerns, cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Patients will begin with a specialist consultation and clinical assessment. Where clinically appropriate, the care team may recommend further investigations, including blood tests, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, cerebrospinal fluid analysis, or genetic testing.

Results will inform an individualized care plan based on each patient’s diagnosis, medical history, and eligibility.

Dr. Moza Ajaif Al Zaabi, CEO of Mubadala Health Dubai, said, “People experiencing changes in memory or cognition need timely answers and a clear route to appropriate care. Through this collaboration, we are bringing specialist assessment, diagnostics and treatment planning together within MHD’s multidisciplinary setting. This will help patients and families access coordinated care closer to home and give referring physicians a clearer pathway to specialist support.”

Dr. Laila Abdelwareth, CEO of Tawam Molecular Imaging Centre, said, “TMIC’s molecular imaging capabilities will play an important role in supporting accurate diagnosis and treatment planning for patients in Al Ain and the wider Abu Dhabi region. By connecting these capabilities with MHD’s clinical infrastructure and Re:Cognition Health’s specialist expertise, we are building a more connected model of memory and brain health care across the UAE.”

Dr. J. Emer MacSweeney, CEO and Co-Founder of Re:Cognition Health, said, “Launching our first regional clinical service with MHD and TMIC allows us to bring specialist brain and mind health expertise to patients in the UAE through established local facilities. Together, we can support earlier assessment, accurate diagnosis, evidence-based treatment, and ongoing guidance for families.”