SCC reviews draft law on lost, abandoned property

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals and Complaints Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) discussed a draft law concerning the disposal of lost and abandoned property in the Emirate of Sharjah as part of its work during the fourth ordinary session of the 11th legislative term.

The draft law was referred to the committee by the Public Utilities Committee for legal review and opinion, ahead of completing the legislative process in accordance with the Council's approved procedures.

The discussions took place during a meeting held at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Obaid Ishaq Al Mazmi, Committee Rapporteur; Mohammed Saleh Al Ali; Hamad Abdullah Al Riyami; Rashid Saleh Al Hammadi; Khalifa Mohammed Bou Ghanem; and Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of the Council.

Also in attendance from the General Secretariat were Abdulaziz bin Khadem, Saif bin Suwaif Al Ketbi and Al Anoud Al Humaidi.

During the meeting, the committee examined the draft law from legislative and legal perspectives, discussing its objectives in regulating the disposal of lost and abandoned property in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The discussions addressed provisions related to protecting property, safeguarding rights and regulating the relevant legal procedures. These measures aim to establish clear rules for handling such property while ensuring that the public interest and the legitimate rights of its owners are respected.

The committee also reviewed the legal aspects associated with the concepts of lost and abandoned property, emphasising the importance of distinguishing between the nature of each category and their respective legal implications.

The committee discussed the legal and procedural frameworks governing the handling of found or abandoned property, highlighting the importance of clearly defining responsibilities and authorities concerning its handover, safekeeping, management and disposal.

Members also stressed the need for adequate safeguards to preserve such property and protect the rights of its owners, ensuring a balance between administrative regulatory requirements and legal considerations relating to property ownership.

Committee members emphasised the importance of legal reviews of draft laws referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council, describing them as an essential stage in strengthening the legislative process.

They highlighted the role of examining proposed provisions and submitting observations that contribute to improving the consistency and comprehensiveness of legal drafting, ultimately leading to integrated legislation that meets community needs and keeps pace with the institutional development taking place in the Emirate of Sharjah.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee reaffirmed its commitment to preparing a comprehensive legal opinion aimed at enhancing the quality of the draft law while ensuring appropriate legal safeguards for the protection of rights and property.

The committee will complete the prescribed procedures and submit its observations to the relevant committee to support the preparation of the final report on the draft law, which will be presented to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion at its next session.