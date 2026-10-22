etisalat money, Visa to expand cross-border money movement capabilities

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- etisalat money, the fintech arm of etisalat, has announced a strategic partnership with Visa to expand international money transfer options for consumers and businesses in the UAE through Visa Direct, Visa’s global money movement platform,

The collaboration is designed to support a broader range of cross-border payment use cases, including person-to-person remittances and small business international payments, through Visa Direct's global money movement network. It will also aim to introduce new cross-border payment capabilities within the etisalat money app, giving customers a secure and convenient way of sending money abroad.

Melike Kara Tanrikulu, Chief Executive Officer of etisalat money, said, “International money transfers are a critical part of how people and businesses stay connected across borders. As customer expectations evolve, the opportunity lies in offering greater choice and flexibility in how money moves. Our partnership with Visa Direct is a strategic step in broadening our international payment capabilities and strengthening our position in the digital financial services market.”

Fadi Moukaddem, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar at Visa, said, "By combining Visa Direct's global network and capabilities with etisalat money's digital financial services proposition, we have an opportunity to provide consumers and businesses with greater choice in how money is sent and received internationally."

Through the partnership, etisalat money plans to introduce four additional international transfer capabilities. Visa Direct to Card will enable customers to send funds directly to eligible recipients’ cards using their card numbers.

Visa+, an innovative service that aims to help individuals move money quickly and securely between different person-to-person (P2P) digital payment apps, will simplify eligible transfers by allowing customers to use a recipient’s phone number instead of traditional banking credentials.

The synergy will also support personal-to-business transfers, allowing eligible customers to send money internationally from their personal etisalat money accounts to business accounts. In addition, SWIFT transfers will further expand the range of international payment options available through the app. These capabilities will complement etisalat money’s existing international money transfer services, which currently reach more than 150 countries. Customers can already send money through multiple payout methods, including bank accounts, digital wallets and cash pickup. The app also provides live exchange rates, estimated transfer times and transaction tracking, helping customers manage their transfers with greater visibility.

With both entities coming together, it will initially support transfers to key remittance corridors including India, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and China, while also enabling access to digital-wallet destinations across multiple markets.

By bringing additional payment methods into a single digital platform, etisalat money aims to address the diverse needs of the UAE’s internationally connected population. The expanded offering will allow customers to select transfer methods based on their preferences and recipients’ requirements, while reducing the need to use multiple services for different payment needs.