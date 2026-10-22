Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives at Prime Minister’s Office in Athens to discuss strengthening strategic partnership between UAE and Greece

ATHENS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Greek capital, Athens, where His Highness was received by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kyriakos Mitsotakis held bilateral talks reviewing the close UAE-Greece relations and ways to build on their progress to further advance the nations’ strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest, supporting comprehensive development priorities for the benefit of both countries and their people.

At the outset of the meeting, Mitsotakis welcomed H.H. the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the accompanying delegation, highlighting the strength of relations between the Hellenic Republic and the UAE and expressing his country’s commitment to further reinforcing bilateral cooperation across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, along with wishes for his continued health and happiness, and for further progress, advancement and prosperity for the Hellenic Republic and its people.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through His Highness, along with his wishes for His Highness’ continued health and happiness, and for further progress, prosperity and growth for the UAE and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic then attended expanded talks, with the participation of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

The talks explored avenues for bilateral cooperation and opportunities to develop partnerships in priority areas, as well as ways to strengthen coordination between relevant entities in both countries to translate shared objectives into projects and initiatives that support the strategic partnership and serve their development aspirations.

Discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, investment, energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, advanced technology, innovation and healthcare, further reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries and serving their shared interests.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening its strategic relations with the Hellenic Republic, highlighting the country’s commitment to building on shared achievements and expanding economic and investment cooperation to advance mutual interests and support the aspirations and ambitions of both countries and their people across various fields.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi commended the successes and achievements of the joint investment initiative between the UAE and the Hellenic Republic, including the completion of strategic projects across several vital sectors. His Highness affirmed that these achievements reflect the strength of the two countries’ bilateral relations and their ability to translate investment opportunities into transformative projects with tangible economic impact.

In this context, the two sides discussed expanding the scope of the joint investment initiative, valued at €4 billion, reflecting mutual trust and a shared commitment to building on its successes and further advancing the economic and investment partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in vital and future-focused sectors and capitalise on both countries’ economic and investment strengths, alongside expanding partnerships between Emirati and Greek institutions and companies to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance competitiveness, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to continue working together to further advance bilateral relations and build on the achievements of previous years, strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Hellenic Republic and broadening cooperation to serve the interests of both countries and their people.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East, and exchanged views on these matters.

They emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to reinforce security, peace and stability in the region, and supporting dialogue and diplomatic solutions as fundamental pillars for realising the aspirations of the region’s people for development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic; alongside a number of Greek ministers and senior officials.