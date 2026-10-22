RAKEZ connects industrial businesses with trade ecosystem experts to support global growth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) brought together key players from across the trade ecosystem for ‘The Global Trade Journey’, a practical workshop designed to help industrial and manufacturing businesses navigate the complexities of moving goods across borders and identify opportunities for international growth.

The workshop connected RAKEZ clients directly with experts from RAK Customs, Hutchison Ports, DHL Express and The Dollar Business, bringing customs, port operations, logistics and international market development together under one roof.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “For manufacturers and trading businesses, competitiveness extends well beyond what happens within the factory or warehouse. How efficiently goods move, how well businesses understand customs and logistics requirements, and how effectively they identify and access new markets can all have a direct impact on growth. At RAKEZ, we want our clients to have the right ecosystem around them to navigate these areas with confidence. By bringing specialists from across the trade journey together, we are creating direct access to practical expertise and connections that can help businesses strengthen their operations and pursue opportunities beyond the UAE.”

The Global Trade Journey addressed key considerations businesses face as they expand their trade footprint. RAK Customs provided guidance on customs procedures and documentation, Hutchison Ports shared insights into port and shipping operations, DHL Express addressed international logistics and the movement of goods across markets, and The Dollar Business explored ways to identify new markets and connect with prospective buyers and suppliers. Bringing these areas together provided practical guidance across different stages of the trade journey, with participants also engaging directly with the experts through dedicated one-to-one discussions.

This event formed part of RAKEZ’s wider approach to supporting its industrial and manufacturing community beyond infrastructure, by connecting businesses with government entities, logistics providers and industry specialists, and providing access to practical knowledge to support informed decisions and future growth.