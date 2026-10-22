Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Indonesian Foreign Minister by phone, discusses cooperation

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

During a phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia, areas of cooperation and joint action, and opportunities to enhance them across various fields, including economic, trade and investment, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir success in his new role, expressing his keenness to work with him to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of their development plans and to promote prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on them.