World Governments Summit Organisation strengthens international partnerships in AI, digital transformation

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation has established a strategic partnership with Techritory, an initiative of Latvia’s Electronic Communications Office, to strengthen international cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital governance, and develop joint initiatives focused on the future of technology and government.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Mohamed Yousuf AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Neils Kalniņš, Director of Techritory, in the presence of Edgars Tavars, Latvia’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development.

The agreement provides a framework for exchanging expertise and best practices, strengthening cooperation at international events and developing joint initiatives. It will also create opportunities to share Latvian and European expertise with governments participating in the World Governments Summit.

The signing took place during AlSharhan’s participation in the ninth edition of Techritory 2026 in Riga, Latvia, held under the theme “Security and Prosperity through Digitalisation and Connectivity.”

The forum brought together more than 600 speakers and experts from government, industry and academia to explore emerging technologies and strengthen partnerships in artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, cybersecurity, digital identity and digital infrastructure.

Edgars Tavars, Latvia’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development, congratulated both teams on formalising the partnership, highlighting the opportunities it presents to strengthen cooperation between Latvia and the UAE through the exchange of knowledge and practical solutions in artificial intelligence, connectivity and digital government.

Mohamed Yousuf AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, emphasised the Organisation’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and building partnerships with governments and specialised institutions working in areas that will shape the future of societies.

He noted that these partnerships play an important role in facilitating knowledge exchange, sharing expertise and supporting international efforts to anticipate and shape future developments.

AlSharhan added that the partnership with Latvia’s Electronic Communications Office reflects a shared commitment to advancing international dialogue and creating opportunities for governments to exchange knowledge, share successful experiences and explore innovative approaches to public sector development.

The World Governments Summit's cooperation with Latvia's Techritory opens new opportunities to strengthen partnerships between governments across regions and continents. According to Neils Kalniņš, Director of Techritory Ecosystem, today's agreement is another step in turning a shared vision into meaningful international cooperation, and he believes it is only the beginning.

The partnership forms part of the World Governments Summit Organisation’s ongoing efforts to expand its international network of government and institutional partners, promote knowledge exchange and advance practical cooperation on emerging technologies and the future of governance.

Through its global platform, the World Governments Summit Organisation continues to bring together governments, policymakers and experts to explore solutions to shared challenges and support more effective, future-ready governments.