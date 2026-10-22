RAK Chamber, Guangzhou Tianhe CBD sign MoU

GUANGZHOU, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAK Chamber) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guangzhou Tianhe Central Business District Administrative Committee (Tianhe CBD) to deepen trade, investment and business cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and one of the leading commercial centers of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.

The MoU was signed in Guangzhou in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during the Ras Al Khaimah delegation’s visit to China.

It was signed by Dr. Rashed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of RAK Chamber, and Dai Wei, Secretary of Tianhe CBD Administrative Committee Party Leadership Group, on behalf of Tianhe CBD.

The agreement follows the Ras Al Khaimah- China Business Summit held in Shenzhen on 19 October and establishes a framework for continued engagement between the business communities of Ras Al Khaimah and Tianhe, Guangzhou’s core business district and home to a large concentration of corporate headquarters, financial institutions and professional and digital services firms.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together to connect Tianhe-based companies with relevant customers, suppliers, distributors and partners in Ras Al Khaimah and Guangzhou and the wider Greater Bay Area and help businesses from both sides access partners and opportunities through targeted business matchmaking and reciprocal business delegations and joint participation in investment forums, exhibitions and promotional events.

Dr. Rashed Al Nuaimi said, “Signing this agreement in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi reflects the importance Ras Al Khaimah places on its partnership with China. Tianhe is one of the most dynamic business districts in the Greater Bay Area, and many of the companies based here are looking to grow internationally and bring investors from Ras Al Khaimah. Through this MoU, we want to give them a clear and practical pathway into Ras Al Khaimah, with introductions to the right partners, a strong industrial base and direct access to customers across the region.”

He added, “More than 400 Chinese companies already operate within RAKEZ, which shows that Chinese businesses are choosing Ras Al Khaimah. Our aim now is to turn this agreement into concrete results – partnerships established, investments progressing and companies choosing to expand – and to make sure the dialogue between our business communities continues well beyond this visit.”

Dai Wei said, “Tianhe CBD is committed to helping its enterprises explore new international markets and find new partners. Ras Al Khaimah and the wider UAE offer an attractive gateway to the Middle East, Africa and beyond, and this MoU with RAK Chamber will give our companies a trusted partner on the ground. We look forward to working together on business matchmaking, delegations and joint events that create real opportunities for companies in both Guangzhou and Ras Al Khaimah.”