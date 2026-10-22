ADCB reports AED10.3 billion net profit in first nine months of 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a net profit after tax of AED10.296 billion for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 27 percent compared with the same period last year, while profit before tax rose 28 percent to AED11.670 billion.

Profit before tax reached AED4.063 billion in the third quarter of 2026, marking the bank's 21st consecutive quarter of profit growth. Net profit after tax for the quarter rose 15 percent to AED3.559 billion.

Operating income increased 10 percent year-on-year to AED18.306 billion in the first nine months, while non-interest income rose 21 percent to AED6.964 billion, accounting for 38 percent of operating income.

Return on average equity after tax rose to 16.2 percent, an improvement of 144 basis points year-on-year, while the cost-to-income ratio improved by 40 basis points to 27.3 percent.

Total assets reached AED890 billion, up 20 percent year-on-year and 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while net loans to customers increased to AED469 billion, representing growth of 18 percent year-on-year and 16 percent year-to-date.

Net loans increased by AED66 billion during the first nine months of 2026.

Customer deposits rose to AED558 billion, up 16 percent year-on-year and 12 percent year-to-date, representing an increase of AED58 billion during the first nine months.

Ala'a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said the bank delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, maintaining its accelerated growth trajectory.

He noted that the bank's sustained performance reflected its strong market position, effective business model and disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.