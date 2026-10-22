Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in sixth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the sixth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Sheikh Shakhboot’s participation in the meeting underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts to secure an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire, and to supporting a transitional process leading to the establishment of a civilian government independent of the warring parties and extremist groups, in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation among regional and international partners, unifying efforts aimed at ending the war, and addressing the humanitarian catastrophe by providing urgent relief assistance and ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan, and stressed the need to reach a peaceful and sustainable political solution that fulfills the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and a dignified life.