Robinhood chooses DIFC as regional headquarters to drive Middle East expansion

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Robinhood has received authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to introduce its retail investing platform in the Middle East from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking a key milestone in its international expansion.

“The DIFC is one of the world’s most important financial hubs, and our expansion there brings us closer to building a global platform that enables anyone, anywhere to own the highest quality financial assets,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

The authorisation will allow Robinhood to offer access to trading and custody across all 10 DFSA-approved asset classes, including equities, crypto, ETFs and investment tokens.

Robinhood plans to launch its product suite in 2027, giving local investors expanded access to the global economy.

“The DIFC has quickly become one of the world’s most dynamic centres for financial innovation, situated at the heart of a rapidly growing wave of retail investors across the MENA region,” said Johann Kerbrat, SVP and GM of Robinhood Crypto and International. “We are excited to deliver the modern, accessible financial tools these investors deserve.”

“Robinhood's decision to establish its regional headquarters in DIFC reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for financial innovation and reflects the growing demand for accessible, technology-driven investment services across the Middle East,”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “The arrival of one of the world's most recognised retail investment platforms further strengthens DIFC's ecosystem and reflects the calibre of international firms choosing Dubai as a base for regional expansion. With its proven ability to broaden participation in financial markets, Robinhood is well positioned to contribute to the continued development of the region's investment landscape and to connect a new generation of investors with opportunities across global markets.”

Robinhood’s operations will be based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and led by Salah Kaddoura, Senior Executive Officer and President of Robinhood MENA. Kaddoura brings deep fintech and investment expertise from across the MENA region and will oversee our expanding local team.

“The demand for modern, accessible financial tools across this region is immense,” said Salah Kaddoura, Senior Executive Officer and President of Robinhood MENA. “From our new home in Dubai’s premier financial hub, we’re looking forward to building Robinhood’s regional presence and expanding access to the global financial ecosystem for a new generation of investors.”