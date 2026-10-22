Hoor Al Qasimi, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities discuss prospects for cooperation

CAIRO, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt, received H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Museums Authority and President of the Global Studies University in the United Arab Emirates, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital today. The meeting took place during her current visit to Egypt to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister welcomed H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi to her second home, Egypt, underscoring the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the sisterly United Arab Emirates. He also highlighted the continued growth of bilateral relations and the fruitful cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation in archaeology and museums, as well as training, capacity-building and the exchange of expertise, particularly through drawing on Egypt’s extensive experience in antiquities restoration and the management of museums and archaeological sites.

H.H. Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi highlighted the importance of making museum collections accessible to the public and researchers as living resources for knowledge and study. She also emphasised the role of Sharjah’s museums in connecting art and history with contemporary research and cultural practice, while creating spaces for intercultural dialogue.

Professor Salah Mohammed Hassan, Director of the Global Studies University, underscored the importance of cooperation in museums and heritage within the University’s postgraduate programmes in the humanities and social sciences. He noted that the Master’s programme in Critical Museum and Heritage Studies offers opportunities to bridge academic research and museum practice, while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between cultural institutions and museums in Egypt and Sharjah.

The meeting also explored the possibility of hosting temporary exhibitions of Egyptian antiquities in the Emirate of Sharjah, accompanied by workshops and a range of cultural and professional activities and events. These initiatives would contribute to raising awareness of Egypt’s ancient civilisation and showcasing the richness and diversity of the country’s tourism and archaeological attractions.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further explore and exchange proposals on potential avenues for collaboration between Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Sharjah Museums Authority, and the Global Studies University. These efforts will pave the way for a joint cooperation protocol outlining the agreed areas of collaboration and the framework for their implementation.

The meeting was attended on behalf of the Global Studies University by Professor Salah Mohammed Hassan, Director of the University; Fatima Al Jasmi; and Sarah Magdy, Director of Academic Affairs at the University.

Representing Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities were Dr. Ahmed Hamida, Head of the Museums Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities; and Rana Gohar, the Minister’s Adviser for Communications and External Relations and General Supervisor of the Ministry’s General Department of International Relations and Agreements.