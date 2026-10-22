UAE breaks into global top 10 in IMD’s 2026 Government Support Index

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has achieved another strategic milestone, underscoring the effectiveness of its economic approach and reinforcing its global competitiveness. The country has risen to 10th place worldwide in the 2026 Government Support Index, one of the indicators featured in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.

The result marks a six-place rise from 16th globally in 2025 and delivers on the UAE’s 2026 target of entering the world’s top 10.

The Government Support Index measures the value of government support as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). The UAE’s indicator value fell to 0.43% in 2026 from 0.55% in 2025. A lower percentage represents stronger performance in the ranking and reflects greater efficiency in optimising public spending to deliver the greatest possible economic impact.

“The UAE’s global competitiveness reflects the wise vision of our leadership, which places macroeconomic sustainability and balanced growth at the forefront of national priorities,” said Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. “Our rise to 10th place globally in the Government Support Index demonstrates the resilience of the UAE’s economic and fiscal system and its ability to strike a careful balance between targeted economic stimulus and greater efficiency in investment spending, while fostering a business environment built on innovation and fair competition.

“This achievement also reflects the depth of the partnership and strategic integration between the Ministry of Finance and local finance departments, which work as one team within a unified Government Finance Statistics (GFS) framework. In the next phase, we will continue to develop the national fiscal system in line with leading global practices and further enhance data quality, helping sustain outstanding fiscal performance and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global economic and financial hub.”

The achievement forms part of the UAE’s strong performance across fiscal competitiveness indicators in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026.

The country maintained second place globally in the Public Finance Index, third place globally in the Budget Surplus/Deficit Indicator, and seventh place globally in the General Government Expenditure Index, while retaining fourth place globally in the Government Efficiency Index.

Reaching 10th place globally in the Government Support Index also marks the achievement of the UAE’s stated 2026 target of entering the world’s top 10 countries in the indicator.

The milestone comes amid continued coordination and integration between the Ministry of Finance and local finance departments, alongside ongoing efforts to improve the quality, integration and consistency of public finance data nationwide, keep it up to date and make it available within the specified timeframes.

The UAE’s ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook is based on an independent assessment conducted in accordance with the methodology of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Having achieved its 2026 target, efforts will continue in the next phase to sustain this strong performance and consolidate the UAE’s position among the world’s top 10 countries in the indicator.

Institutional integration at the federal and local levels contributes to greater integration and consistency in public finance data across the UAE.

Government support data is also compiled within a unified Government Finance Statistics framework, enhancing its accuracy, reliability and comparability.

Together, these practices reflect coordinated institutional efforts to improve the quality and reliability of public finance data nationwide.

Having achieved its 2026 target by reaching 10th place globally, the UAE will focus in the next phase on maintaining this achievement and consolidating its position among the world’s top 10 countries in the indicator.

Efforts will continue to develop the UAE’s public finance data ecosystem by improving data quality, completeness and timeliness, supporting more efficient reporting and ensuring that data remains accurate and up to date.

The UAE’s rise from 16th globally in 2025 to 10th in 2026 marks a significant milestone in its journey to enhance global competitiveness. It complements the country’s leading positions in the Public Finance Index, Budget Surplus/Deficit Indicator, General Government Expenditure Index and Government Efficiency Index, all of which rank among the world’s top 10. Together, these results further reinforce the UAE’s standing across global competitiveness indicators.