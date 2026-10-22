Ahmed bin Saud Al Mu'alla inaugurates Zayed Educational Complex in Umm Al Qaiwain

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, has inaugurated the Zayed Educational Complex in the emirate, as part of national efforts to develop educational infrastructure and provide an integrated school environment aligned with the latest educational practices, contributing to improved education quality and the development of students’ skills and capabilities.

The inauguration was attended by several sheikhs and officials.

The complex accommodates students from kindergarten through Grade 12. It features modern classrooms, scientific and technology laboratories, and a variety of sports facilities, providing a stimulating learning environment that encourages learning and innovation while supporting the development of students’ scientific and practical skills.

The opening ceremony began with welcoming performances and heritage segments presented by the complex’s students, reflecting aspects of national identity and Emirati heritage. This was followed by an introductory presentation on the complex and its educational facilities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud toured the complex, visiting several classrooms, laboratories and specialised facilities, where he reviewed educational practices and practical activities. He also watched science demonstrations presented by students in the physics and robotics laboratories, as well as sports activities organised as part of Health Week.

He further reviewed a range of student projects in sustainability, which highlighted students’ environmental awareness and their ability to apply their scientific knowledge and skills to develop innovative ideas and solutions that promote sustainability.

Sheikh Ahmed concluded his tour with a visit to the theatre building, where he posed for a commemorative photograph with a number of students and teaching staff.