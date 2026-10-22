Emirates Drug Establishment signs MoUs with ADSCC and SEHA

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), as part of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026.

The agreements reflect EDE’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships and keeping pace with rapid advances in the field of advanced therapies.

The two MoUs aim to strengthen cooperation and institutional collaboration by bringing together regulatory, scientific and clinical expertise, while developing national capabilities in the regulation and evaluation of medical products.

They also seek to engage experts in regulatory review activities and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices, helping to improve the efficiency of the regulatory framework and enhance the quality and safety of medical products in the UAE.

The first agreement was signed by Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Dr Antonio Alfonso Hernández, Chief Scientific Officer at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center.

The agreement aims to promote scientific and technical cooperation in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), supporting the UAE’s capabilities in this rapidly evolving field and advancing pharmaceutical innovation. It also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation in life sciences and advanced therapies.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi also witnessed the signing of the second MoU between the Emirates Drug Establishment and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

The agreement was signed by Dr Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Products Regulation Sector at EDE, and Saeed Jaber Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA.

The MoU aims to boost cooperation in regulatory review and the scientific evaluation of medical products by leveraging specialised clinical and scientific expertise.

It also provides for the involvement of experts in advisory committees and technical teams established by EDE when required, alongside collaboration in medical product evaluation, the delivery of training programmes and workshops, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

As part of EDE's participation in the summit, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi attended the signing ceremony of the Mubadala Bio–Lilly agreement to localise packaging and logistics services for Lilly’s products. The agreement represents another step towards solidifying the UAE's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and connecting them with international expertise and global supply chains.

Dr Al Kaabi also participated in a workshop that explored regulatory priorities for precision medicine, pathways for US companies to enter the UAE market, and ways to expand access to cell and gene therapies.

The workshop also addressed scientific evidence standards for healthy longevity products, alongside efforts to localise research and development, manufacturing and supply chains in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dr Al Kaabi delivered the welcome address at the“UK-UAE Collaboration in Wellbeing and Longevity” event, which brought together representatives from the UAE and the United Kingdom.

The event explored the importance of using genomics, artificial intelligence and connected technologies to strengthen disease prevention and develop personalised healthcare, as well as the role of scientific evidence and responsible regulation in ensuring the safety of innovations and delivering tangible health benefits.

Dr Tahseen Mirza, Senior Adviser at the Emirates Drug Establishment, also participated in a workshop titled “UAE Clinical Research Assembly 2026: Shaping Clinical Research in the UAE”. The session examined the regulatory vision and tools needed to advance clinical research in the UAE, alongside next-generation clinical trial designs and the application of biomarkers in pharmaceutical studies.